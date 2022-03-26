It was one minute affair: Police

An Awami League politician and a female college student were killed when an assailant wearing mask opened fire at them in capital's Shahjahanpur area on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Jahidul Islam Tipu, 55, a former General Secretary of Motijheel thana unit Awami League, and Samia Afnan Preeti, 20, a student of capital's Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College.

Tipu was shot by a young man wearing a helmet while standing next to his car on Shahjahanpur Road in Dhaka, said Tipu's friend Mizanur Rahman Miraj.

Seven bullets were recovered from his body and one bullet from Samia Afnan Preeti bidy. This information was given following the autopsy of the bodies of the deceased on Friday.

Police, however, made no comments about the motive behind his murder. Meanwhile, Tipu's wife Farzana Islam Dolly has filed a murder case with Shahjahanpur Police Station. However, Preeti's family said they would not lodge any case in connection with the murder.

According to eyewitnesses, CCTV footage and police sources, the killing mission lasted only a minute and a

half second. One of the attackers, wearing a helmet and a mask, fired randomly. In just a minute and a half, the killer left the scene after completing the killing mission. Tipu died on the spot.

Thakur Das Inspector (Investigation) of Shahjahanpur Police Station said on Friday noon that the miscreants completed the killing mission in a very short time. They quickly left the scene after completing the killing mission. Police said the microbus Jahidul got on to return to his Shahjahanpur home got stuck on the road due to traffic jam. At that time, the masked and helmeted man opened fire indiscriminately towards the microbus at Amtala Kitchen Market area in Shahjahanpur at 10:00pm, leaving Jahidul, his driver Munna and the college girl seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Jahidul and Preeti dead, said DMP Motijheel division deputy commissioner Abdul Ahad. Jahidul was an accused in the killing of Jubo League leader Riazul Haque Khan Milky in Gulshan in 2013.

College girl Sumaya Afrin Preeti was returning to their Shantibagh residence after gossiping at her friend's residence at Khilgaon in the capital.

On the way, she received a phone call from her father Jamaluddin. Jamal advised her daughter to go back to her friend's house as guests had arrived at their residence.

According to her father's advice, Preeti was going back to her friend's house, but she was caught in the line of fire. Preeti appeared at HSC examination from Govt Badrunnesa Women's College this year.

Her father Jamaluddin said, "My daughter Preeti appeared at Intermediate examination this year from Govt Badrunnesa Women's College. However, her result was not so good. She used to go to her friend's residence at Khilgaon regularly."

Narrating about Thursday night, he said, "Like other days, she was returning home after gossiping at her friend's house at Khilgaon. I phoned her when she was on her way to home and told her that her maternal uncle came from Chattogram. I advised her to stay at her friend's house and come home tomorrow." The incident happened when she was going back to her friend's house after coming half the way."

"We live from hand to mouth. Now all is lost for us," Jamaluddin said, with a big sigh. He said they are too poor to even think about proceeding with legal action against the murderer. "I can't think about it [case], when my daughter is gone, " said Jamaluddin.