

Meat prices shoot up ahead of Ramadan

Meat has now taken its place in the list of rising commodity prices. All kinds of meat including beef and mutton prices are rising. It is said that a few traders are raising prices. Apart from this, the price of animals is increasing due to uncontrolled extortion in various cases.

Rabiul Alam, Secretary General of the Meat Traders Association, told the Daily Observer, "Every year the city corporation fixes the price but they do not negotiate with the meat traders."

He said that the meat market was under the control of the syndicate, adding, "Meat is being imported and sold from India. There is no protest against Indian meat and animal imports. No ministry is in charge of the government discusses.

Rabiul said many meat shops had closed due to high meat prices and many quit their jobs.



"There has been no meeting of the commerce ministry on meat export or leather industry in the last two years." he added.

Rabiul alam further said there were many syndicates at the Gabtali cattle market and they did not follow any government rules. They are trading meat uncontrollably. He said that the rent of the cattle market should be made easy and free from bullying.

He said it would be difficult to control the price of meat unless arrangements were made for the sale of leather, a permanent cattle market was set up in the city corporation and more than one quality slaughterhouse was set up.

He said smuggling of Indian cows, buffaloes and meat to Bangladesh should be stopped. If chars and forests can be brought under animal husbandry through agricultural loans of Tk 20,000 crore, huge foreign exchange earnings will be possible.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found it can be seen that beef is being sold at Tk 650 per kg and mutton at Tk 1,000 per kg.

Masud Mia, a trader at Bismillah Meat Bitan in Shewrapara in the capital, said the price of meat had gone up two days before Shab-e-Barat. They are buying cows and goats at extra prices. For this they have to be sold at a higher price.

Habib Alam, a trader from Agargaon in the capital said, "Currently, beef is being sold at Tk 650 per kg. Even 10-15 days ago it was sold at Tk 600 and mutton is Tk 1,000 per kg."

The price list of Bismillah Gosto Bitan in the same area has been updated. It can be seen that the price of beef is Tk 650 per kg. If you take only meat without bones, it is Tk 750 per kg. And the liver is being sold for Tk 600 per kg. Beef head meat Tk 350 per kg.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) market price database, beef is being sold at a maximum of Tk 650 to Tk 700 per kg on Saturday. A month ago it was Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg. In one month, the price has increased by 10.8 per cent.

In the same period of 2021, the price of beef was Tk 580 to Tk 600 per kg. In a year, the price per kg has increased by 17.38 per cent.

According to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), beef was available at an average of Tk 420 per kg in 2016. In 2017, that price jumped and increased. Compared to the previous year, it increased by Tk 100 per kg in one leap and became Tk 520 that year.

In 2018, beef was Tk 527 per kg. In 2019 it increased to Tk 540. At the end of 2020, the average price of beef was Tk 588 per kg. By the end of 2021, the price of beef has increased to Tk 600 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of mutton was Tk 550 per kg in 2016, Tk 600 in 2017, Tk 750 in 2018, Tk 800 in 2019, Tk 850 in 2020, Tk 900 in 2021 and Tk 1,000 per kg in 2022.

According to a survey conducted by the Department of Agriculture Marketing a few years ago on the rise in prices of beef, the rise in prices of beef and veterinary medicines, falling leather prices, increased transportation costs of wholesalers and retailers, increased shop rents and other costs have affected meat prices.

According to the Department of Livestock, a person's daily meat requirement is 120 grams. According to him, the annual demand for meat is 84.36 lakh tonne.

The country's meat production in the fiscal year 2020-21 was 84.40 lakh tonne. And the demand is 74.37 lakh tonne every year. As a result 10 lakh tonne of meat added surplus.

According to the calculations of the Department of Livestock, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the production of livestock in the country is 5.63 crore . Of these, 44 per cent are cows and 45 per cent are goats. The rest are buffalo and sheep.







