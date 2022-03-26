Essentials’ prices in Ctg market ‘stable’

The prices of essential commodities, particularly the Ramadan items, remain stable in the port city markets over the past two weeks, claimed traders.

They said there is a sufficient stock of onions, gram, sugar, edible oil, rice and date in the wholesale market of Khatunganj, Chaktai and Boxirhat, and there would be no hike of price during the holy month of Ramadan.

However, market sources said the price of all rice varieties has increased by Tk 100 to Tk 200 per 50-kilogramme bag recently.

The Palash Departmental Store in Dewanbazar was found to be making a retail sale of Miniket rice at Tk 60 per kg, Nazirshail at Tk 72 and Katharibhog at Tk 82.

In the wholesale market of Khatunganj and Chaktai, Katharibhog was selling at Tk 4,000 per 50-kilogramme bag, Miniket at Tk 2,950 of similar quantity and Nazirshail at Tk 3,600.

A visit to the retail market also found that sugar sells at Tk 75 per kg while Soybean oil Tk 780 per five-litre bottle and Tk 172 per one litre.

Similarly, onion is priced at Tk 35 per kg and gram (Chhola) at Tk 75 a kg.

Sources said at the advent of Ramadan, the import of Chhola has remarkably increased.

According to the Department of Agriculture, over 2.20 lakh metric tonnes of Chhola have been imported till February this year.

Despite the recent stability in the kitchen market, consumers faced an exorbitant price hike of onion and edible oil just two weeks ago.

Md Idris, general secretary, Hamidullah Market's Traders Association, told the daily observer that Myanmar onion is now selling at between Tk 32 and Tk 35 a kg while the Indian variety at between Tk 25 and Tk 36 per kg.

The locally produced onion is priced at Tk 25 per kg in the wholesale market of Khatunganj.

Idris also claimed that the present stock of onion is quite sufficient to meet the domestic demand and the price of sugar will remain static during the current season.

The total annual demand for sugar in the country is more than 12 lakh metric tonnes while nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes are produced locally.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation has been running a total of 15 sugar mills that produce nearly 1 lakh metric tonnes annually.

There are five private refineries in the country with the production capacity of eight metric tonnes from raw sugar.

According to Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million metric tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand for 2 million metric tonnes. The import will continue through 2022.

The total demand for edible oil is 20 lakh metric tonnes per annum. A total of 10 vanaspati and vegetable oil refineries are producing refined edible oil from the imported crude.