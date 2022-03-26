Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity

Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity

Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity, a student of Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, talks to reporters at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the city on Friday. The girl was caught in the line of the fire as she was sitting on a rickshaw when masked men opened fire on Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tip in the city on Thursday night. Prity's father sought no justice for her daughter's murder and put the matter up to the God.     photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Essentials’ prices in Ctg market ‘stable’
Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity
AL appeals for global recognition of 1971 genocide
Bangladesh Muktijuddho Gobeshona Kendro
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanges greetings
BNP's two day Liberation War book fair in Press Club
NID, driving licence forgers’ ring busted Five rounded up in city
Banglalink launches first digital health platform ‘Health Hub’


Latest News
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft