

Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity









Jamal Uddin, Father of Samia Afrin Prity, a student of Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, talks to reporters at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the city on Friday. The girl was caught in the line of the fire as she was sitting on a rickshaw when masked men opened fire on Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tip in the city on Thursday night. Prity's father sought no justice for her daughter's murder and put the matter up to the God. photo: observer