Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:08 PM
Man stabbed to death in Bagerhat

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

BAGERHAT, Mar 25: A 28-year old government employee was stabbed to death by assailants in Mollahat upazila of Bagerhat on Thursday night, police said.
The deceased was identified as Nayeem Khan, an assistant at the upazila social services office and a resident of Gangni village in the upazila.
According to locals, Nayeem was playing ludo with three men at a shop near his house around 9pm when a woman called him on his mobile phone.
"He stepped out to take the video call, but soon we heard his screams. When we rushed to his rescue, we found him lying in a pool of blood near the shop," said one of the ludo players.    -UNB



