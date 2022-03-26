Child marriage one of the major obstacles to adolescent empowerment: Study

Child marriage is a major obstacle to the empowerment of adolescents. Because of marriage children lose their normal life. There is no such thing as freedom.

However, apart from formal education, non-formal education can also empower adolescents. In addition, the social environment and the surrounding environment can play a big role in empowering adolescents. These issues have been highlighted in the seminar organized by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) in the capital.

The prevalence of child marriage can be reduced by working with communities to implement holistic programs and building skills among girls by providing various IT-related training and joining scouting alongside institutional education, according to a study.

The study finds that during the project, child marriage curtailed by 30 percent in comparison to normal times. Empowerment of girls will help to delay their marriage.

Senior Associate of the American Population Council, New York, Dr Sajeda Amin revealed the study findings at a seminar held at Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) conference room in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday.

In the study titled "Bangladeshi Association For Lifeskill Income and Knowledge For Adolescents (Balika)," conducted in Bangladeshi district Narail, Satkhira and Khulna between 2013-15 around 11,609 girls aged between 12 and 19 years were given various trainings, gender rights awareness and others.

Presenting the research paper, Dr Sajeda Amin said that child marriage is a big problem for teenagers in this country. Because of this they lose their normal life. There is no such thing as freedom. Besides, they have not been able to develop due to various constraints including child labor. In this situation, we have conducted research through projects in three districts of the country. Attempts have been made to see what the situation was like before the project started and what the results were at the end of the project. In that case, outside the formal education, different types of education were provided to the village girls. Such as raising awareness, imparting knowledge about gender equality and teaching them about life skills development. For example, measuring pressure, mobile servicing, playing games, teaching music etc. It is seen that as a result of these teachings, the girls have organized football tournaments for girls in their villages. Which was an initiative from them was not mentioned in the project. In which cultural programme was added. In doing so, 31 percent of the adolescents who took part in the study were empowered. At the same time, adolescents can play a role in changing their parent's attitudes. She added that if a girl goes to university in the village, she can works as a mentor to the villagers.

She further said the study used a randomised controlled trial design with some arms- offering educational support, promoting gender rights awareness and offering livelihood training among girls.

"We are training them with measuring blood pressure, mobile servicing, playing outdoor sports and involving in social activities etc. After completion of the two-year project, the attitude of 37 per cent people in the area has changed about child marriage," she added.

BIDS Director General Binayak Sen presided over the seminar titled "Skills that Empower Adolescent Girls: Some Evidence from an Intervention Research Study."

According to the study findings, girls aged 12-19 years have to be under proper monitoring with supervision of a skilful mentor.









