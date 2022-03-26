58 rescued by  RAB while being trafficked to Malaysia

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 25: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members rescued fifty-eight people from Teknaf coast in Cox's Bazar while they were being trafficked to Malaysia by a trawler through the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

A team of Rab-15 led by Lt Col Khairul Islam Sarker arrested two members of human trafficking gang and seized the trawler around 4:30am. Among the 58 rescued people, 57 are Rohingya refugees and one Bangladeshi.

He also said 11 of the rescued are children, and 24 women. The 57 Rohingyas are residents of different refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.









