20 injured as IU students clash with locals in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Mar 25: At least 20 people were injured in a clash between students of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia and local residents following an altercation on Thursday night.

The identities of all the injured could not be known immediately but some of them have been admitted to IU Central Hospital, said Rofiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shailakupa police station.

IU students, however, claimed that 19 of the 20 injured were their peers, including Tanvir Ahmad of the folklore studies department, and Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo of the law faculty. An outsider, named Suruj Ali, was also injured.

In fact, around 10pm, a heated argument broke out between some IU students and the staff of a local bus near Sheikhpara Bazar, with the former accusing the latter of misbehaving with their peers that evening. -UNB







