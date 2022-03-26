Huawei-BUET ICT Academy launched

The ICT Academy was recently opened at the BUET Council Building in Dhaka by Huawei, a Chinese ICT giant and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, ICT State Minister chief guest of the programme was joined by Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd and Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice-chancellor of BUET.

The ICT Academy has been established as a non-profit education programme to prepare young learners with proper skills to meet the needs of the ICT sector. It also plans to develop an ICT talent ecosystem.

The initial journey of Huawei-BUET ICT Academy will commence with around 250 students.

It will open a gateway for the students to communicate with more than 3,000 instructors from around the world.









