Nation observes Independence Day

Today we mark 51st anniversary of our independence.



As we observe the auspicious occasion with great joy, we also remember those who had to endure indescribable torture, mental anguish and brutal death to free the country of a sadistic occupying force.



We also pay homage to our four national leaders-Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, and AHM Quamruzzaman-who were brutally killed in 1975 in Dhaka Central Jail. These four heroes, who played a key role in the formation of the Mujibnagar government guiding The Liberation War, can never be forgotten.



The baby Bangladesh emerging in 1971 by holding the hands of Bangabandhu is a matured nation today. From a war ravaged nation, it is a developing market economy.



In nominal terms, Bangladesh is the 35th largest economy in the world, 30th largest by purchasing power parity. Moreover, it is classified among the Next Eleven emerging market middle income economies and a frontier market.



While that speaks of our economic and infrastructure development, we have quite a way to go to ensure equitable distribution of wealth and social justice. And in this regard, we would once more stress on the need for good governance, without which the dreams of our martyrs and freedom fighters will remain largely unfulfilled.



However, it is also encouraging that general poverty rate has fallen from 60 to 30 percent. Gender parity has been achieved in primary and secondary school enrolment.



Standing tall, Bangladesh is one of the few developing countries that it to be on target for achieving most of the Millennium Development Goals, and is considerably ahead on numerable indicators than many countries.



While we observe our Independence Day, we feel it is essential to collectively engage in a deep soul-searching to appraise, what we as a nation, can do more to establish a more egalitarian and just society that our martyrs sacrificed their lives for. That said - on one hand it is important to acknowledge our achievements, while on the other it is crucial to admit our shortfalls and address them, so to march forward.



Not to forget, despite being independent we live in a society where Income inequality is shooting up by the hour, millions are yet to come out of poverty, violence against women is rampant, and corruption in our public institutions and banking sector is yet to be rooted out. Devoid of a mindset of honest reflection, it will not be possible to address the shortcomings.



Happy Independence Day to all.