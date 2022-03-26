Environment pollution activities must end

Dear Sir,



Climate change is the direct effect of global warming. Nowadays we are experiencing extreme heat which was unknown to us even a decade ago. We are facing rains in the most unexpected season and monsoon has become just a dry spell. It is simply due to our careless attitude towards the environment that has caused this increasing global warming and its dire effects.



We are the sufferer of this untoward situation. In our major cities, in the name of fast urbanization, unplanned and anti-environment activities are going rampant.



It is high time that we understand the harmful effects we are causing to our mother earth. I request you to highlight this issue on your esteemed daily to spread awareness among citizens and stop the unjust abolition of greenery in the name of urbanization.



Chunnu

Chankharpul, Dhaka