Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Environment pollution activities must end

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

Dear Sir,

Climate change is the direct effect of global warming. Nowadays we are experiencing extreme heat which was unknown to us even a decade ago. We are facing rains in the most unexpected season and monsoon has become just a dry spell. It is simply due to our careless attitude towards the environment that has caused this increasing global warming and its dire effects.

We are the sufferer of this untoward situation. In our major cities, in the name of fast urbanization, unplanned and anti-environment activities are going rampant.

 It is high time that we understand the harmful effects we are causing to our mother earth. I request you to highlight this issue on your esteemed daily to spread awareness among citizens and stop the unjust abolition of greenery in the name of urbanization.

Chunnu
Chankharpul, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Environment pollution activities must end
Independence Day and commitment for developed Bangladesh
Bangabandhu and Independence of Bangladesh
26 March : A day of pride for the Bengali nation
Patriotic film songs in Bangladesh, name of a cavity
Implement law to prevent noise pollution
Fertilizer shortage imperils food supply
OIC conference and Rohingya crisis


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft