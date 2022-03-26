

Independence Day and commitment for developed Bangladesh



The mass uprising movement of 1969 and the general election of 1970 played significant roles to motivate the people toward Bangalees nationalism. Despite the Awami league got majority constituencies across whole Pakistan, the Pakistani rulers started conspiracies to delay the transfer of power to the Bangalees and their leader Bangabandhu which accelerated the anti-Pakistan spirit.



In the moment, on the behalf of the Bangalees, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman evoked the citizens of the then East Pakistan (now, Bangladesh) in a mammoth gathering for preparing unarmed fights against the Pakistani rulers and soldiers at the Racecourse Maidan (Now, Suhrawardy Uddyan) in Dhaka on March 7, 1971. But the Pakistani rulers and dominators did not concede the proclamation of independence. By dint of, the Pakistani rulers imposed a war upon the Bangalees.



The Pakistani military forces launched a genocide attacking Rajarbag police line on March 25, 1971 at midnight on the unarmed Bangalees. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested on the same night. Bangabandhu proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh formally before his arrest on that night through which the liberation war started. As a result, the mass people took part in the war of independence in 1971 with the absence but by the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The freedom anxious Bangalees created a new country named Bangladesh amid triumphing the war of liberation in December 16, 1971 against Pakistani soldiers for nine months bloodshed movement. With the victory on December16, 1971 the Bangalees retaliated against the Pakistani rulers for their 24 years' exploitation while the Pakistani occupation forces were defeated, surrendered and dispersed. Bangladesh freed from genocide and emerged as an independent and sovereign country in the world in exchange of the blood of 30 lac martyrs and falling violation of 2 lac women.



March 26 and December16 are historic memorable days for the people of Bangladesh and these days deserve to be celebrated for a happy Bangladesh. These days are symbols of the immense achievements of good against evil and the right against wrong. The nation is indebted forever to the supreme sacrifice of every victim of the liberation war in 1971.The countrymen should have to remain always gratefulness to all friendly countries and leaders who helped during the great Liberation War, the struggle for freedom, and the post-war reconstruction of the country.



We have responsibility to assist the government for accelerating development, upholding democratic polity and establishing good governance as well as vanquishing conspiracy against democracy and the spirit of the Liberation War. Now, we have to take a fresh commitment to its development in all respects towards following the guidelines of Bangabandhu after getting independence. Especially, a fresh commitment is significant after the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation and the Golden Jubilee of our Independence. Bangabandhu evoked to the countrymen to take part a green revolution for newly independent country in order to transform into Sonar Bangla coming back from the Pakistan's jail.



We should have to build up Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and non-communal country forgetting all discrepancies in accordance with the dream of the Father of the Nation holding the spirit of the Liberation War. Now, Bangladesh transcended its neighbours in various indexes like average life expectancy, gender equality, universal primary education, women education and rights, women and children's mortality rates, women's empowerment, sanitation and food availability.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh's per capita income has increased to $2,591 that previously was estimated to be $2,554. In the long-term, the Bangladesh GDP is projected to trend around 400.00 USD billion in 2022 and 430.00 USD billion in 2023. Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves reached over 46 billion U.S. dollars by the end of December 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has proposed to allocate Tk 1,07,614 crore for the social safety net programs for the 2021-22 fiscal year, as it aims to bring more of the country's marginalized and vulnerable population under protection. For the first time, the budgetary allocation for the poor and vulnerable population crossed Tk 1 lakh crore mark. It was Tk 95,574 crore in last year's revised budget.



The common people of the country especially farmer-labourer-professionals have made the impossible into possible with their labour, talent and innovative power. The government has only created conducive environment giving policy supports. In this connection, the people of Bangladesh have already proved that they can transform any impossible into possible if they get favourable atmosphere.



The government has been able to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the freedom fighters as they fought the Liberation War at the directives of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with an expectation to get independence and present a peaceful and happy life.



In fine, we have already achieved a status economy of middle-income country by Vision 2021 and Bangladesh has been scheduled to officially become a developing country in 2026 as per recommended by the UN committee. Now, we have a journey for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030, a developed-prosperous one by Mission 2041and Delta Plan-2100 with a view to transforming Bangladesh into a safe and peaceful home for our next generation and for the great interest of our motherland Bangladesh. On the other hand, we are to ensure quality education in all respects to build up a qualified nation for the respects of our proud martyr intellectuals who sacrificed their valuable lives for the country during the liberation war. Overalls, we should have to make a prosperous future with turning into 'Golden Bangla' as dreamt by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through our sincere efforts and the spirit of the Liberation War.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque, Retired Professor and Principal













