

26 March : A day of pride for the Bengali nation



The Pakistani ruling class started not only economic exploitation but also the oppression of Bengali culture and tradition. In 1947, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the first governor of Pakistan, declared Urdu as the sole state language. From then on, dissatisfaction with the rulers of West Pakistan began to grow among the students, intellectuals and ordinary people of East Bengal.



When Urdu was declared the state language again in 1952, the students and ordinary people of East Pakistan erupted in protest. Demanding the state language as Bengali on 21 February, the agitated students brought out a huge procession on the avenue of capital Dhaka violating section 144. The barbaric west Pakistani military opened fire on the procession and some students namely Salam, Rafiq, Jabbar, Barkat and many others were killed. They were given the status of martyrs. It is this sacred blood of the martyrs that creates the consciousness of the formation of an independent Bangladesh in the hearts of the Bengalis. They took a solemn oath of independence with the blood of the language martyrs.



The Juktofront (United Front) won in the 1954 provincial elections. The collapse of the Muslim League in the elections shook the foundations of power of the Pakistani ruling class. East Bengal was renamed East Pakistan in 1955. The debate over official language again in 1956, the misrule of Ayub Khan, the imposition of West Pakistani debt on the Bengalis, etc. gradually increased anger among the Bengalis. The government of Pakistan introduced two economies in one country.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman presented six points in 1966 in Lahore, Pakistan, demanding autonomy for East Pakistan in protest of the continued discrimination, exploitation and deprivation towards East Pakistan. The 6 points were the Bengali's 'Magna Carta' (Charter of freedom). The West Pakistani ruling class realized that Bangabandhu's 6 points were a document of the freedom movement in response to the language, culture and political repression of the Bengalis in East Pakistan. In 1966, Ayub Khan filed a sedition case against Bangabandhu under the name of 'Agartala Conspiracy' and arrested him and many others due to Bangabandhu's 6-point popularity as a document of independence from autonomy. As a result, the people of East Pakistan erupted in protest.



To prevent mass protests, the Pakistani ruling class has resorted to torture and oppression of the freedom-loving people through the military rule. But in the face of the strong mass movement, the Pakistani ruling class released Bangabandhu and other political leaders in 1969. Even President Ayub Khan was forced to resign after handing over power to Yahya Khan.



Through the election of 1970, the Bengalis of East Pakistan started counting the days in the hope of the golden sun of the new day. The national consciousness of the Bengalis in East Pakistan grew to such an extent that they completely rejected the Pakistan People's Party, the most powerful party in West Pakistan. West Pakistanis were terrified of the huge victory of the Awami Leagueled by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the collapse of the Pakistan People's Party. Therefore, in the transfer of power, they resorted to various deceptions.



After the mass uprising of 1969, the Awami League won a majority of seats in the 1970 elections, but the West Pakistani ruling party began to delay the transfer of power. The indomitable Bengali nation stood up against the genocide when the invading forces of Pakistan indiscriminately carried out genocide on the night of March 25 in the name of dialogue and the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh in the early hours of March 26. As a result, the one-time movement of Bengalis started - the independence movement.



Earlier, on March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu gave a historic speech at the Racecourse Ground instructing the Bengalis to be fully prepared for the war, which historians refer to as the Declaration of Independence. On the night of March 25, Bangabandhu was arrested and taken to West Pakistan. In his absence of Bangabandhu, other organizers of the war of liberation formed a temporary Mujibnagar government and formed a fierce movement against the Pakistani army. The united struggle of people of all walks of life, the full support of friendly countries, the positive role of the world media accelerated Bangladesh's independence.



The role of the War of Liberation in eliminating the political, economic, social and cultural inequalities of the Bengali nation and in the rise of independent Bangladesh is immense and undeniable. The liberation war of 1971 was accepted by the people of East Pakistan as a means of liberation from their long-standing deprivation, exploitation, torture and oppression.

Not only that they appeared on the battlefield for an independent motherland in response to the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the symbol of their hopes and aspirations, the strong voice for the realization of their demand. The blood of three million martyrs, in exchange for the honour of two million mothers and sisters, after a long nine-month bloody war, on December 16, 1971, the much-desired liberation was achieved. Victory is achieved. Bangladesh is an independent sovereign country born in the heart of the world.



The significance of Independence Day is immense. This day awakens in us a feeling of joy and sorrow at the same time. The pain of losing relatives on the one hand and the joy of receiving on the other. But in the end, despite losing everything, the immense joy of gaining independence became greater for every Bengali. This glorious day reminds us every year of self-sacrifice and self-identification and at the same time reminds us of our responsibilities and duties towards the country. This day provides inspiration and direction to move forward unitedly forgetting all kinds of divisions.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker









