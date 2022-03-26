Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia's Lavrov compares Europe to Nazi Germany

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

MOSCOW ,Mar 25: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday compared Europe's tactics to those of Nazi Germany, slamming historic sanctions against Moscow and saying the term "total war" has been borrowed from Hitler's playbook.
"They have declared a true hybrid war, a total war against us," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting in Moscow.
"This term -- used by Nazi Germany -- is now used by many European politicians when they say what they want to do with Russia."
He said European officials were making no secret of their goals -- to "destroy, break, annihilate and suffocate the economy and Russia as a whole."
Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, the West has pummeled Moscow with unprecedented measures, making Russia the most sanctioned country in the world.
Moscow has said it aims to "de-militarise" and "denazify" Ukraine.
The Soviet Union's role in defeating Hitler's Germany in 1945 remains a huge point of pride in Russia and lies at the centre of Putin's patriotic discourse.
Putin has denounced the West's economic "blitzkrieg" and compared the sanctions to "anti-Semitic pogroms carried out by Nazis".
He has also accused the West of working to weaken Russia with the help of "national traitors".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's Lavrov compares Europe to Nazi Germany
Irish FM evacuated from Belfast event over security threat
US, allies call on Taliban to reopen girls schools in Afghanistan
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
Brazil opposed to ejecting Russia from G20: minister
Allies turn off Russian energy, Ukraine fears 300 dead in theatre
Chinese FM Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft