Irish FM evacuated from Belfast event over security threat

BELFAST, Mar 25: Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was evacuated during his speech at a Belfast peace building event on Friday due to a security threat, a government spokesman said.

Police declared a security incident as Coveney "gave a scheduled speech in the Houben Centre in Belfast," a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said.

"The minister and his team are safe, have been taken to a secure location," he added.

The police said its officers had responded to "a security alert" and advised motorists to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked" amid reports a van was hijacked and its driver forced to take the vehicle to the community centre where Coveney was speaking. -AFP









