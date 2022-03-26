Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Irish FM evacuated from Belfast event over security threat

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

BELFAST,   Mar 25: Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was evacuated during his speech at a Belfast peace building event on Friday due to a security threat, a government spokesman said.
Police declared a security incident as Coveney "gave a scheduled speech in the Houben Centre in Belfast," a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said.
"The minister and his team are safe, have been taken to a secure location," he added.
The police said its officers had responded to "a security alert" and advised motorists to avoid the area.
In a tweet, Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked" amid reports a van was hijacked and its driver forced to take the vehicle to the community centre where Coveney was speaking.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's Lavrov compares Europe to Nazi Germany
Irish FM evacuated from Belfast event over security threat
US, allies call on Taliban to reopen girls schools in Afghanistan
The Bundestag building is seen in the background
Brazil opposed to ejecting Russia from G20: minister
Allies turn off Russian energy, Ukraine fears 300 dead in theatre
Chinese FM Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft