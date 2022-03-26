Video
Saturday, 26 March, 2022
Allies turn off Russian energy, Ukraine fears 300 dead in theatre

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

BRUSSELS, Mar 25: The United States and EU announced Friday a new drive to wean Europe off Russian gas imports and so choke off the billions in revenues that are fuelling Moscow's ruinous war against Ukraine.
A clearer scale of the ruin emerged from Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol, which a month into the invasion now resembles scenes of Russian cities razed by the Nazis in World War II.
Authorities said some 300 civilians may have died in a Russian air strike on a theatre-turned-bomb shelter last week, in what would be the invasion's single bloodiest attack.
After a trio of summits in Brussels, US President Joe Biden warned that NATO would "respond" if Russia's Vladimir Putin resorts to chemical weapons as part of his aggression against a Western-leaning democracy.
"The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said.
A joint energy task force was announced by Biden and EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, before he headed to the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow, a mere 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Ukraine.
Taken together, Western sanctions are "draining Putin's resources to finance this atrocious war", von der Leyen told reporters alongside Biden.
On the battlefield, Moscow said it had destroyed Ukraine's largest remaining military fuel depot, at Kalynivka near the capital Kyiv, using sea-borne cruise missiles. Fireballs leapt into the air from the storage facility, while a smaller fire blazed from a severed fuel line and a huge plume of black smoke rose over the site, AFP reporters at the scene said.    -AFP


