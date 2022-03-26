Showers likely over Dhaka within 24hrs

Rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours from Friday evening is likely to bring some relief to the people of the capital from the sweltering heat for the past many days.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions.," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a weather bulletin on Friday.

However, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Besides, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

According to the bulletin, the trough of Westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, it added. -UNB