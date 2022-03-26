DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 59 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of March 24 and arrested them with a huge amount of drugs, according to a DMP release.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 102 grams and 51 small packets of heroin, 25.812 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 3,215 pieces of yaba tablets and 23 bottles of local made liquor from their possessions.

Police filed 40 separate cases against the convicts under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





