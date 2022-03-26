'Mujib Barsho' Independence Day Taekwondo today

'Mujib Barsho' Independence Day Taekwondo competition will be held today (Saturday) at Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city, marking the Independence Day.

A total of 200 players including 120 men and 80 women -- from different district sports associations and clubs are taking part in the poomsae event of the meet, organized by Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF). BTF president Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana and members of the federation will present in the opening ceremony of day-long meet. -BSS











