Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:05 PM
BKF Seven-Nepal friendly kabaddi match today

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

The Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) XI will play a friendly match against Nepal scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) marking the Independence Day and National Day. The match will be held at national kabaddi stadium at 5 pm.
BKF's general secretary and Deputy Inspector General of Dhaka Range Habibur Rahman said a foreign team is going to play a friendly match for the first time in the history of Bangladesh Kabaddi on the occasion of Independence and National Day. Nepal took part in the recently concluded Second Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament. The BKF Seven team has been formed with the rest of players in the camp of national team who did not get a chance in
the final team participating in the Bangabandhu
Cup International tournament.     -BSS


