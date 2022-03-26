Bangladesh concede defeat despite Salma's fiery spell



Sharmin Akhter Supta of Bangladesh National Women's team is playing a shot during Friday's match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Australia. photo: ICC

Winning the delayed toss at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Australia invited Bangladesh to bat first in the curtail over affair, which was revised to 43 overs a side due to downpour, and restricted Tigresses on 135 for six.

Like previous matches, Bangladesh started losing wickets from early and opener Murshida Khatun was the first batter to depart scoring 12 off 17 while Fargana Haque Pinky had gone for eight and skipper Nigar Sultana was dismissed on seven.

Pinky however, reached the milestone of 1000 WODI runs as the first Bangladesh batter.

Sharmin Akhter Supta got a start but failed to prolong and was cut down on 24 off 55. Former captain Rumana Ahmed left the ground on 15 while Lata Mandal created buck for 33 runs off 63. Salma Khatun and Nahida Akhter were batting on 15 and three respectively till the last delivery of their outing.

Ashleigh Gardber and Jess Jonassen shared two wickets each for Australia while Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland took one wicket apiece.

Challenging mediocre 136 runs target, Aussies lost the wicket of Alyssa Healy early on 22 as Healy was removed on 15. Another opener Rachael Haynes managed to score seven while skipper Meg Lanning returned to the dugout for a duck as Tigresses started to sniff a victory. Bangladesh experienced spinner Salma took all of the three wickets.

Tahlia McGrath even deepened the danger of Australia as she backed to the pavilion on three. The Kangaroo nation therefore, had been in serious trouble with 41 for four. Ashleigh Gardner's departure on 13 strengthened Bangladesh's hope further as Australia were struggling with 70 for five then.

But it was the last success as the unbeaten 66 runs' partnership between Beth Mooney and Sutherland snatched the win from the paws of the Tigresses. Mooney was batting on 66 off 75 while Sutherland was on 26 off 39.

Salma scalped three for 23 while Nahida Akhter and Rumana Ahmed shared one wicket apiece.

Tigresses nonetheless, will take on England tomorrow in their last match of the event.







