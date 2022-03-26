Sri Lanka's women's team to travel to Pakistan in May

Sri Lanka's women's team will travel to Pakistan in the month of May, this year, it is learnt.

According to highly placed sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sri Lanka's women's team is scheduled to play three ODIs' and three T-20Is in May and June.

This will be the first time in recent years the Sri Lanka's women's team is traveling to Pakistan to play a bilateral series, though the Pak women's team did visit Sri Lanka.

According to the tentative schedule drawn by the PCB, all three ODIs' (May 24, 26 & 29) and three T-20Is (June 1, 3 & 5) will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium (Rawalpindi). However, this is subject to change.

The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) is likely to have been signed by the two boards.

The visiting Sri Lankan team is scheduled to leave for Pakistan on May 16 and will spend three days in strict isolation before resuming the practice from May 21 subject to Covid clearance test on May 20.

The PCB has suggested the 50-over Day matches to begin at 10 AM, whereas the D/N T-20Is be played from 7 pm to 21:45pm .











