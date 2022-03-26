11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament

Major General Moshfekur Rahman, president of Army Golf Club releasing balloons along with other officials during the opening ceremony of four days long '11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament 2022' on Friday at the Army Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment. The tournament is being held in five categories (Junior, Senior, Regular, Ladies and Veteran) with amateur golfers. A total of 750 golfers are participating in the tournament from local and abroad. Price giving ceremony will be held in the same place on 29th March. photo: ISPR