Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:05 PM
Shakib, Mahmudullah, Afif, Nasum in City as Mustafiz flies to India

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Sports Reporter

After ODI triumphant Bangladesh National Cricket team is on the way to Durban except Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
Mahmudullah, Afif, Nasum and Mustafizur are not named for the Test squad and three of them had comeback home on Friday while Mustafiz took the plan of India to play in the Indian Premiere League (IPL). Shakib on the contrary, returned home as several family member of the all-rounder are sick.
Shakib landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at Thursday night whereas Mahmudullah, Afif and Nasum stepped on the home soil in the following morning.
However, IPL franchise Delhi Capitals brought the Fizz under the hammer for the forthcoming season IPL. Mustafiz will be in three day's complementary quarantine when Delhi will play their first match against Mumbai Indians tomorrow. The Tiger speedster therefore, will have to wait for the next match of DCs slated for April 2 against Guzrat Titans.
Bangladesh Test team however, will engage with South Africa in a two-match red-ball series. The matches will be commencing on March 31 and April 8 respectively.


