Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PM donates Taka 20 crore to BOA

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

PM donates Taka 20 crore to BOA

PM donates Taka 20 crore to BOA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a grant of Taka 20 crore to make the activities of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) more dynamic.
A meeting of the executive committee of BOA held on Thursday at Army Multipurpose Complex, presided over BOA president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD.
At the beginning of the meeting, the BOA executive committee thanked the Prime Minister for her financial support and expressed gratitude to her.
In the meeting, Chef de Mission of international games and various sub-committees have been formed.
BOA vice president Lieutenant general Moinul Islam (retd.) has been nominated as Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission while BOA member Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir and BOA treasurer AK Sarkar have been nominated as Chef de Mission for Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games respectively.
In the meeting, six standing committees were formed to conduct the activities of BOA. Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun again has given the charge of media committee's chairman while Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir has been made member secretary of the BOA media committee.
Besides, Lieutenant general Moinul Islam (retd) has been given the charge of training and development committee while AK Sarkar has been made member secretary.
Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun made chairman of the solidarity committee while Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi made member secretary.
Habibur Rahman has been made chairman of parches and administration committee while MB Saif made member secretary.
Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, has been made chairman of the finance, audit, planning and budget committee while AK Sarkar made member secretary.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy miss second successive World Cup after Mancini's 'biggest disappointment'
'Mujib Barsho' Independence Day Taekwondo today
BKF Seven-Nepal friendly kabaddi match today
Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan
Bangladesh concede defeat despite Salma's fiery spell
Sri Lanka's women's team to travel to Pakistan in May
11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament
Shakib, Mahmudullah, Afif, Nasum in City as Mustafiz flies to India


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft