

PM donates Taka 20 crore to BOA

A meeting of the executive committee of BOA held on Thursday at Army Multipurpose Complex, presided over BOA president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD.

At the beginning of the meeting, the BOA executive committee thanked the Prime Minister for her financial support and expressed gratitude to her.

In the meeting, Chef de Mission of international games and various sub-committees have been formed.

BOA vice president Lieutenant general Moinul Islam (retd.) has been nominated as Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission while BOA member Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir and BOA treasurer AK Sarkar have been nominated as Chef de Mission for Islamic Solidarity Games and Asian Games respectively.

In the meeting, six standing committees were formed to conduct the activities of BOA. Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun again has given the charge of media committee's chairman while Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir has been made member secretary of the BOA media committee.

Besides, Lieutenant general Moinul Islam (retd) has been given the charge of training and development committee while AK Sarkar has been made member secretary.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun made chairman of the solidarity committee while Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi made member secretary.

Habibur Rahman has been made chairman of parches and administration committee while MB Saif made member secretary.

Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, has been made chairman of the finance, audit, planning and budget committee while AK Sarkar made member secretary. -BSS









