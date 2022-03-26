9 killed in road accidents

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in capital city Dhaka, Narsingdi and Dinajpur.

In Dhaka, three people were killed in separate road crashes on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Farooque Mia, 56, an employee of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Badal, 45, a truck driver, and Md Rafique, 24, an assistant of a pickup van.

The first accident occurred in the Rupnagar area around 3:00am when a Tongi-bound truck from Munshiganj collided with a lorry and a pickup van crashed into both the vehicles at high speed while overtaking, said local police officer-in-charge Arifur Rahman.

All the four occupants of the pickup van and the driver of the truck sustained serious injuries in the accident, he added.

Later, they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where truck driver Badal and the pickup van helper succumbed to their injuries. The three vehicles were seized, the OC added.

Meanwhile, DSCC sanitation worker Farooque died after being hit by a speeding bus belonging to 'Swadesh Paribahan' while sweeping the road adjacent to the south gate of Baitul Mukarram on Friday morning.

"He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, and he died around 9am," said Mohsin Habib, a Sub-Inspector at Paltan Police Station.

The driver of the bus managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

Our Narsingdi Correspondent adds: At least four people were killed and two others injured when a pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ameer Ganj area under Raipura upazila of the district on Friday.

Three of the deceased were identified as Ainuddin, 35, son of Wahid Miah, resident of Abdullahpur area of Raipura upazila, Qayum Miah, 18, son of Siddique Miah and Abdur Rauf, 62, son of late Abdul Malek, resident of Baherchar area of the upazila.

The accident occurred when the CNG-run auto-rickshaw was going to Narsingdi from Char Subuddhi via Ameer Ganj and collided head-on with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction in the area at around 7.45 am this morning, leaving four people of the CNG run auto-rickshaw dead and two others injured, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raipura Police Station Azizur Rahman said.

The pickup van was seized but its driver managed to flee away. The injured were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, the OC added.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent adds: Two men were killed and two other injured in a road accident at Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur district on early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sarwar Hossain, son of Nawab Ali, hailed from Bagura, and Saiful Islam, son of late Moez Uddin, hailed from Naogaon.

Police said a brick-laden truck and a potato-laden truck collided head-on at Fakirpara area around 3.00 am, leaving the brick-laden truck driver Sarwar and helper Saiful dead on the spot. Two men of other truck seriously injured in the accident. Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex.

On information, members of police and fire service recovered the bodies and sent to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue in Dinajpur town for an autopsy, said Phulbari Police Station OC Ashraful Islam.