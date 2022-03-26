Rally held to stop use of fossil fuels



Youthnet for Climate Justice forms a human chain demanding an end to uses of fossil fuel in front of the National Press Club in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Youthnet for Climate Justice and Global School Student's Movement Fridays for the Future Bangladesh made the demands from a rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

Hundreds of young people took part in the rally presided over by Miraj Hossain, Dhaka District Coordinator, Youthnet for Climate Justice.

The speakers expressed their solidarity with the call for a global climate strike on Friday for the Future.

The speakers said rich countries are responsible for climate change but the country like Bangladesh and many other countries belonging to developing world is facing extreme crisis.

They also demanded extra responsibility, promised amount of financial support and technological help as soon as possible.

Demanding climate justice, developed countries need to formulate a speedy implementation of providing compensation to climate-vulnerable countries.

In order to reduce carbon emissions, the investment of developed countries and multinational corporations in fossil fuels should be stopped, they said.







A group of climate activists in the capital on Thursday demanded an end to the use of fossil fuels on Friday.Youthnet for Climate Justice and Global School Student's Movement Fridays for the Future Bangladesh made the demands from a rally in front of the National Press Club on Friday.Hundreds of young people took part in the rally presided over by Miraj Hossain, Dhaka District Coordinator, Youthnet for Climate Justice.The speakers expressed their solidarity with the call for a global climate strike on Friday for the Future.The speakers said rich countries are responsible for climate change but the country like Bangladesh and many other countries belonging to developing world is facing extreme crisis.They also demanded extra responsibility, promised amount of financial support and technological help as soon as possible.Demanding climate justice, developed countries need to formulate a speedy implementation of providing compensation to climate-vulnerable countries.In order to reduce carbon emissions, the investment of developed countries and multinational corporations in fossil fuels should be stopped, they said.