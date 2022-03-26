Video
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Farzana Anwar Emon

Mango Sticky Rice
Ingredients:
Glutinous Rice-1 cup (soaked 10 minutes & strained )
Coconut milk-3 cup
Grated coconut- 4 tbsp
Sugar- 1 tbsp
Mango slice- 1/2 inch thickness as per required
Banana leaf- for plating(optional)
Soft cloth- For steaming the rice
Methods :
Soak the rice with Luke warm water for 10 minutes then strained it.For steaming the rice need place the rice in the middle of the soft clothe and make a knot. It can be done also double boiler process or can be use steamer directly. Steam for 20 to 25 minutes on a medium flame. Take it out, mix with coconut milk and sugar and rest it for another 5 minutes to be soaked properly. shaped in a round bowl or cup for plating.
Slice the mangoes and place in a plate. Sprinkles the grated coconut in the top.


Mozzarella Staffed Chicken Ball
Ingredients :
Minced Chicken-200 gm
Mozzarella Cheese-100 gm
Egg-2 Nos
Bread Crumbs-250 gm
Ginger powder-2 tbsp
Garlic powder-2 tbsp
Mustard paste-1 tsp
Worcestershire sauce -1 tbsp
Thyme-1 tsp
Black pepper-1 tsp
Paprika-1 tsp
Tamarind sauce-2 tbsp
Cilantro chopped-2 tbsp
Brown sugar-1 tsp
Salt-to taste
Oil- For Fry
Methods:
Take a bowl mix all the ingredients with the minced chicken, make a whole inside and filling with Mozzarella cheese mixing black pepper. Make a round shaped ball. In another bowl beat eggs. Now dip the chicken ball in the eggs then coated with bread crumbs. Rest it in the fridge for 15 minutes to set it. Then in sauce pan, pour oil , Fried the Cheese chicken ball until becomes golden brown. Serve with Tamarind cilantro sauce which is mixed with brown sugar & Tamarind.


