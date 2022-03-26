

Mango Sticky Rice

Glutinous Rice-1 cup (soaked 10 minutes & strained )

Coconut milk-3 cup

Grated coconut- 4 tbsp

Sugar- 1 tbsp

Mango slice- 1/2 inch thickness as per required

Banana leaf- for plating(optional)

Soft cloth- For steaming the rice

Methods :

Soak the rice with Luke warm water for 10 minutes then strained it.For steaming the rice need place the rice in the middle of the soft clothe and make a knot. It can be done also double boiler process or can be use steamer directly. Steam for 20 to 25 minutes on a medium flame. Take it out, mix with coconut milk and sugar and rest it for another 5 minutes to be soaked properly. shaped in a round bowl or cup for plating.

Slice the mangoes and place in a plate. Sprinkles the grated coconut in the top.





Ingredients :

Minced Chicken-200 gm

Mozzarella Cheese-100 gm

Egg-2 Nos

Bread Crumbs-250 gm

Ginger powder-2 tbsp

Garlic powder-2 tbsp

Mustard paste-1 tsp

Worcestershire sauce -1 tbsp

Thyme-1 tsp

Black pepper-1 tsp

Paprika-1 tsp

Tamarind sauce-2 tbsp

Cilantro chopped-2 tbsp

Brown sugar-1 tsp

Salt-to taste

Oil- For Fry

Methods:

Take a bowl mix all the ingredients with the minced chicken, make a whole inside and filling with Mozzarella cheese mixing black pepper. Make a round shaped ball. In another bowl beat eggs. Now dip the chicken ball in the eggs then coated with bread crumbs. Rest it in the fridge for 15 minutes to set it. Then in sauce pan, pour oil , Fried the Cheese chicken ball until becomes golden brown. Serve with Tamarind cilantro sauce which is mixed with brown sugar & Tamarind.









