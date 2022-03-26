

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan at Dhaka Regency

This Ramadan Dhaka Regency invites you to escape the hustle of the city and giving the opportunity to enjoy the experience of true Ramadan moment. Ramadan is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the spirit of togetherness and create unforgettable memories at home or hotel.Dhaka Regency has been always known for their delightful environment, delicious food, Iftar and excellent service, so this year Ramadan will be again exceptional., On this Ramadan, this special occasion will feature a variety of Arabic and local dishes such as hummus, sarma kabsa, baklava, katayef, chhola, onion, purple, shahi halim, silk jilapi and many more with the opportunity of special rates for groups above 10 people and private Iftar options at the hotel.