a2i’s Coffee Table Book launches

a2i has launched its illustrious Coffee Table Book at Omor Ekushey Boimela at Bangla Academy premises titled "The A2i Journey: Making Digital Innovation Work for the Poor"- a collection of the achievements & impact stories of a2i innovations that changed millions of lives & way people receive public services recently.

The purpose of the book is to portray citizen-centric digital solutions initiated by a2i that has accelerated the digitization of country across the last mile people & rural Bangladesh. The ICT State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak was connected through online in the event. The book was unveiled by former Chief Whip of National Parliament Dr. Md. Abdus Shahid MP, Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Sajjadul Hasan, former Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar, and Director of Bangla Academy poet Muhammad Nurul Huda.







