

Dan Foods launches new premium laccha, soft drink powder

Shahid Bin Sarowar, Head of Marketing of Dan Foods Limited, announced these two new products in the presence of top-tier lifestyle journalists on March 27, Wednesday. During the event, he briefly talked about the quality of these products, followed up by a Q/A session with the journalists in attendance.

Speaking about Dan Foods Premium Laccha, he said, "Dan Foods Limited always prioritizes buyer preference and their needs. It is a key element in our decision making process. Bengali households are naturally fond of laccha. However, buyers are not always convinced of the production and packaging process. Hence, Dan Foods has decided to launch their own brand of premium laccha. We are ensuring the same safety and quality standards that people have come to expect from our brand, so that health conscious food consumers can enjoy our laccha without any hesitation."

When it comes to hosting guests, laccha is a popular desert item. During Ramadan, the sweet delicacy is a must-have component in the Iftar menu. Which is why Dan Foods is making no compromises when it comes to the standard of the food. Every step in production so far has been trial and tested multiple times to achieve perfection. The team has also taken into consideration the risk factors of health and hygiene while going through the process.

Dan Foods Limited is also introducing Breez Soft Drink Powder, to provide a refreshing experience in the scorching heat of summertime. The beverage comes in two flavours- orange and lemon, and is fortified with 6 vitamins and minerals. The nourishing soft drink will be available in three size variants- 500gm jar, 250gm box and 20gm sachet.

The Dan Foods Limited officials in attendance also addressed the quality as well as packaging standards of these products which will soon be available in the market.









