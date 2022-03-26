

Importance of women being independent

There is saying an independent woman can bring up quality changes to the society and the country. But what does the Independent woman means? As it is said the Independent woman is a woman who is self-reliant and who doesn't rely on others for any matter.

In general; the definition of an "Independent Woman" in the term of Urban Dictionary is "A woman who pays her own bills, buys her own things, and does not allow a man to affect her stability or self-confidence.

She supports herself entirely on her own and is proud to be able to do so smartly and wisely. And it's very important in today's world to understand and acknowledge the importance of women to be independent for their wellbeing and success. Not only that independent women naturally contribute to their family and to society and the nation as well.

On the other hand another vital aspect of a women being independent help to grow the economical aspects of a nation. If you some up the number of our population and you will see half is almost women. Now take you imagination just have the feeling of the outcome from financial sector--how constructively we can rise from that half number of the population in order to achieve financial success and freedom for all the women.

Financial freedom help to raising their self-morale so strongly to thrive in life. Financially independent people naturally can develop and gain the core confidence, and capable of taking their own decisions and don't have to depend on anybody. Being financially independent allows them to make wise decisions and be self-worthy. Meet emergencies from various sections. Emergencies are always uninvited part of human life, there for being able to understand life and having the capacity of taking or dealing the circumstances are important to protect themselves & others. In such situations, women can support their families to cope-up with random meets only if they are financially independent, and they could be a great support system for friends, community and their organisations if it's needed in time. Now the question is, is it easy to be independent for every woman? If so how to obtain the first step towards financial freedom! You must be thinking a lot about it, and it's absolutely natural and it is even fine if you find yourself completely clueless towards your first step. Before you attempt to achieve anything in your you must ask few questions to yourself.

1-who you are truly? What you want & why it's important to achieve? How much do you know yourself? How do you appreciate and procrastinate yourself, and how often you have been doing it? For example If you take a deep look around the world women are still projected by Man dominant world as an object, still the world so many organisations are helping and voices the equal Education rights for girls also, there are more than one area where women are being deprived by the notion of society, families, and the traditional myth--and women are the only gender who's has to be under that pressure.

But the question is why? What for? Although being following the system women's are being harassed, tortured physically, mentally and emotionally. It has to stop now. But who will help, and how can somebody help some one if the women herself doesn't want to be helped, guided & supported! Every girls were taught only one thing to learn cooking, and getting married often , and the family and neighbours play the most dreadful role to lower those girls self esteem Brutally, not only that the myth and extra obedience tag ensure they are core confidences of making decisions for themselves has been dispersed into thousand million particles, so that they never be able to stand tall with their straight backbone. **recently I have been voicing on the women equal Rights and the ethical common ground for peninsula Korean women , climate change and clean water and peace reunification for Korean Peninsula "World Summit 2022" I have received and honorary Certificate for my concern and participation into the cause to voice it and supported it for peace and peace for the world.

My concern of taking it as an example to let you all know and understand the importance of being independent in life as a women. And you have no idea how powerful your mind is, you can manifest all those in your life by taping into the journey of knowing your true self first. Because in human brain there is no difference between man brain and women brain, scientists has been working on this area of human brain, since Elbert Einstein has passed. So it's proven in science also there is no significant difference between the different gender. But we people forget to understand the life and it's sensitivity, we create the chaos in our mind instead of trying to understand.

The reason we lack to do so, is not developing an "educated mind". We all just run after formal Education and getting some knowledge on certain subjects, but when it comes to build a life, cherish a life with happiness, respect, empathy, harmony, interfaith , profoundness, depth, understanding, fulfilment to be in peace with one another into the planet earth. In order to achieve that we must emphasis on educating the mind for us and our next generation. we all women must show our gratitude towards our Almighty Allah [God] to create us with such an extra ordinary power to be strong. We must take some responsibility to build ourselves.

There are major 8 signs of an independent women: o Emotional closeness. A healthy independent woman will want an emotionally intimate relationship. o Social independence. No when to say no. o Confidence in her fidelity. Intuitive. o Self-esteem. Confident in her own skin. Don't, chase, don't try to fit in, o Financial independence. Wise, compassionate, logical, empathetic. o Career goals. Bold enough to speak her mind. Knows her why? o Decisions about having children. o Time with family and relatives. They are capable of measuring things in life. They know how to prioritise family values, and ethical common ground for all. The questions & example above is your first step to dig deeper and find those answers for yourself. In my book "HIDDEN pearl'S BEADS OF YOU" --where I have wrote about self Development from the quest of my personal journey and understanding on life from all the aspects of life.

Anyway, let's get back to the point; however, people sometimes depend on only luck or to the so-called system instead of putting their mind to have their own assessment. It's sign of a very rooted problem and long time practice of habits and to discuss it is indeed a complex matter.

I believe and very confidently can say 'you' are so powerful, you can become the master of your life to curve it and transform into the best version of you by incorporating certain new skills, habits and most importantly by changing the way of your thinking. Our thoughts are so powerful to get the desired results in our life for real. Now it has another big part where I insists every individual to have a fundamental knowledge and understanding on neuroscience and human behaviour biology and how it's interconnected to input and output along with the outcome results of our life in our life.

