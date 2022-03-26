Video
Saturday, 26 March, 2022
10 women, 3 companies receive ‘BASIS Luna Shamsuddoha Award’

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Women\'s own Report

To celebrate women at work and recognize womanhood in our society, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) honored 10 women and 3 companies with 'BASIS Luna Shamsuddoha Award.' The first edition of this new award program of BASIS was held on March 20 at the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden. It will be organized annually by BASIS to commemorate the contribution of Ms. Luna Shamsuddoha, a pioneering Information and Communications Technology (ICT) entrepreneur of Bangladesh.
This year, 10 women have been awarded for their special contribution in their respective fields of work. Geeteara Safya Choudhury, Chairman of GraphicPeople and Adcomm Limited and former Industrial Adviser to caretaker government, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding professional achievements and encouraging millions of women in Bangladesh. Other recipients of the award are: Ms. Zuena Aziz, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), Prime Minister's Office; H. E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, Professional Diplomat and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; Ms. Amena Begum, BPM, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Bangladesh Police; Dr. Haseena Khan, Microbiologist and Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Dhaka; Ms. Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and Managing Partner of SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation; Dr. Rawshan Arra Khanam, Consultant, Department of Respiratory Medicine, United Hospital; and Dr. Sejunti Saha, Director of Child Health Research Foundation, Bangladesh.
Moreover, among the BASIS member companies, Genex Infosys was awarded for highest women employment in BPO company category, BJIT for highest women employment in software company category and social enterprise Dnet for highest women employment by male-female ratio category.
At the award ceremony, Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Honorable Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament was the Chief Guest. Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Honorable Minister of Education, Government of Bangladesh; Mr. Salman F Rahman, MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh; and Mr. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Honorable State Minister for ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh were the special guests. H. E. Ms. Lilly Nicholls, High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh; H. E. Ms. Nathalie Chuard, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh; Ms. Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Executive Director, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) were the guests of honor in this event presided over by BASIS President Mr. Russell T. Ahmed. Besides, distinguished women from all walks of life attended the award program to celebrate women at work. In the spirit of the event, a panel discussion was held on 'Women's Contribution in Economy and Participation.'
It is worth mentioning that Ms. Luna Shamsuddoha was the Chairman of software firm Dohatec New Media. She was the first woman to be the Chairman of state-owned Janata Bank Limited and the founding President of Bangladesh Women in Technology (BWIT). She was also a former board member and Director of BASIS Executive Council. She breathed her last on 17 February, 2021. To commemorate her invaluable contribution to the ICT industry, BASIS launched this exclusive award program this year.


