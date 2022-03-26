

WEA recognizes 5 power women to mark Women’s Day

WEA, Bangladesh president Tootli Rahman organized the event at city's Bashundhara. The program was well attended by the dignitaries, members and several notable personalities. During the event five powered women --- Rokeya Quader, Managing director of Desh Garment, Vidya Amrit Khan, one of the First Women Director of BGMEA, Rudmeela Nawsheen, Women Techpreneure, Farhana Naznin Flora, Senior Journalist and Tinker Jannat Meem, Managing director of Pop of Color Ltd --were recognized for their contributions in different fields of Bangladesh. Tootli Rahman handed over the crest to the awardees.

WEA was formed to promote the interests of women in business. It has promoted women in different sectors like the readymade garments, ornaments, handicrafts, handloom, leather product, pharmaceuticals, customer service and ICT. The association also does advocacy for creating favorable business environment for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by providing and organizing soft skills.

WEA, Bangladesh is a registered non-profit organization under Dept of women's affairs DWA

It was established in 1993. It was the first women in business association in Bangladesh. It was founded by Rokia Afzal Rahman, the founder president of the organization who was a visionary and wanted to promote the interests of women in Bangladesh









Women Entrepreneur Association (WEA) of Bangladesh celebrated International Women's Day on March 18.WEA, Bangladesh president Tootli Rahman organized the event at city's Bashundhara. The program was well attended by the dignitaries, members and several notable personalities. During the event five powered women --- Rokeya Quader, Managing director of Desh Garment, Vidya Amrit Khan, one of the First Women Director of BGMEA, Rudmeela Nawsheen, Women Techpreneure, Farhana Naznin Flora, Senior Journalist and Tinker Jannat Meem, Managing director of Pop of Color Ltd --were recognized for their contributions in different fields of Bangladesh. Tootli Rahman handed over the crest to the awardees.WEA was formed to promote the interests of women in business. It has promoted women in different sectors like the readymade garments, ornaments, handicrafts, handloom, leather product, pharmaceuticals, customer service and ICT. The association also does advocacy for creating favorable business environment for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by providing and organizing soft skills.WEA, Bangladesh is a registered non-profit organization under Dept of women's affairs DWAIt was established in 1993. It was the first women in business association in Bangladesh. It was founded by Rokia Afzal Rahman, the founder president of the organization who was a visionary and wanted to promote the interests of women in Bangladesh