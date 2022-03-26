Video
Paperfly breaks the bias by enhancement of women empowerment

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Women\'s Own Desk

A female session under the theme "Divas Breaking the Bias" was held at the headquarters of Paperfly, the pioneer of Doorstep Delivery in Bangladesh, on the verge of International Women's Day celebrations.
Paperfly has always believed in breaking the bias since the beginning of its journey. The new era has brought about revolutionary changes in organizational settings in respect of being more adaptive for female officials and staff.  Paperfly has always complied with this principle and has created employment for female delivery officers. It can be undoubtedly said that there is a substantial representation of women in every department of this organization, The MarCom, Finance, HR, Admin, Operations and IT segments of Paperfly have appointed a very skilled and capable bunch of female workforces right from the start.
The female session was organized by Paperfly to give an ode to all the female officials and staff working relentlessly for the prosperity of the organization. All the Divas within the organization gathered together on the occasion and got the opportunity to listen to the beautifully inspirational stories from the renowned female guests who are high achievers in their field. The esteemed guest list included Shahela Ferdousi Runa, Zerin Samsad Haque, Dr. Nusrat Noor Tanni, Aniqa Zaheen, Nayeema Anjuman. They shared their stories on how they were able to break the bias and motivated the female employees of Paperfly to do the same.
In her truly inspiring speech, the renowned entrepreneur Shahela Ferdousi Runa said, "Celebrating Women, whether professionally or personally, is a sense of commitment to each and every Woman in one's life. Women need to break the bias against the traditional mentality of performing duties in households. It is both men and women's responsibility to work for their home."  The HR Manager of Paperfly, Nasima Ahmed contently stated the Gender equity policy of the revolutionary Doorstep delivery-based logistics service providing organization.  She said, "In Paperfly we have equal rights and freedom without any discrimination. All the female employees have rights to express their ideas and innovations."






