Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

BD eighth grader brings rare success

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Women\'s Own Report

BD eighth grader brings rare success

BD eighth grader brings rare success

Swastika Gargi Chakravarty, an eighth grader from country's Daffodil International School English medium set an unprecedented record of attaining MBA degree at the age of only 15.
Swastika won the Junior MBA Degree Excellence from India's reputed Clever Harvey Business School. She completed her course from the major of 'Digital Marketing' with the sponsorship of international brand 'Puma'.
While expressing her reaction, cheerful Gargi said, "I am really delighted to learn that I am the first to have carried this success for the country. Nothing is impossible to the combination of will force, hard labour and concentration." Her aim is to take higher education from the Harvard University of the US.
Earlier, in 2019, Gargi as the first Bangladeshi student led the UN's Education Conference as the representative of Haiti and acquired certificate.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Importance of women being independent
10 women, 3 companies receive ‘BASIS Luna Shamsuddoha Award’
WEA recognizes 5 power women to mark Women’s Day
Paperfly breaks the bias by enhancement of women empowerment
BD eighth grader brings rare success
Six Seasons Hotel collaborate with Pop of Colors
International Women’s Day celebrated at ISD amidst festivity
Navana Women’s Network starts on Women’s Day


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft