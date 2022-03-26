

BD eighth grader brings rare success

Swastika won the Junior MBA Degree Excellence from India's reputed Clever Harvey Business School. She completed her course from the major of 'Digital Marketing' with the sponsorship of international brand 'Puma'.

While expressing her reaction, cheerful Gargi said, "I am really delighted to learn that I am the first to have carried this success for the country. Nothing is impossible to the combination of will force, hard labour and concentration." Her aim is to take higher education from the Harvard University of the US.

Earlier, in 2019, Gargi as the first Bangladeshi student led the UN's Education Conference as the representative of Haiti and acquired certificate.









