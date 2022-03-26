

Ek Dista Nodi

Poet Golam Yusuf's "Ek Dista Nodi" interwoven love and longing with his effortless flow of writing. He allows the streams of his emotions to flow over a pestle and leave their marks in the form of poetry. The poems bring different flavours to the 'river' that the readers get to drink every time they reach it. Each time it tastes better, and each time it purges our mechanistic emotions.

Yusuf's poems are not the criticism of life; instead, it celebrates the unsaid emotions cultivated in solitude. His rejection of overly-flowery language makes his writing more understandable to the youth who regrettably turned away their faces from poems and poetic compositions. I believe these poems are highly relatable to the youths who already made a voyage over these emotions but couldn't gather those attractively. Therefore, the subject matter of these poems will hit the heart of the younger folks.

Poetry must entertain our emotions, and in this case, the book does entertain. It won't be reasonable to find faults forcefully if the condition I mentioned above is fulfilled. Therefore, I must encourage the young readers to read this book and attain a serene feeling.

This book has a high rereading value. I appreciate the author for carving our regular suppressed feelings bringing on the pages. I am looking forward to reading more from the author and witnessing him spreading tenderness in the city surrounded by horns and bricks.



Writer is a student of English Department, Comilla University







