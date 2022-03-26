Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Golam Yusuf

Ek Dista Nodi

Unsaid emotions cultivated in solitude…

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Reviewed by Nafis Ahmed Bhuiyan

Ek Dista Nodi

Ek Dista Nodi

I find poetry is the means of surfing on different streams of emotions for a brief time providing everlasting impact. My notion towards poetry may grab some eyeballs, especially for mentioning the term 'brief'. Being a part of the electronic media ruled world, I sensed the popularity of my generation's 'brief but impactful' impulse. The book I read is a compilation of 36 lovely poems that successfully entertains the 'brief but impactful' condition.
Poet Golam Yusuf's "Ek Dista Nodi" interwoven love and longing with his effortless flow of writing. He allows the streams of his emotions to flow over a pestle and leave their marks in the form of poetry. The poems bring different flavours to the 'river' that the readers get to drink every time they reach it. Each time it tastes better, and each time it purges our mechanistic emotions.  
Yusuf's poems are not the criticism of life; instead, it celebrates the unsaid emotions cultivated in solitude. His rejection of overly-flowery language makes his writing more understandable to the youth who regrettably turned away their faces from poems and poetic compositions. I believe these poems are highly relatable to the youths who already made a voyage over these emotions but couldn't gather those attractively. Therefore, the subject matter of these poems will hit the heart of the younger folks.
Poetry must entertain our emotions, and in this case, the book does entertain. It won't be reasonable to find faults forcefully if the condition I mentioned above is fulfilled. Therefore, I must encourage the young readers to read this book and attain a serene feeling.
This book has a high rereading value. I appreciate the author for carving our regular suppressed feelings bringing on the pages. I am looking forward to reading more from the author and witnessing him spreading tenderness in the city surrounded by horns and bricks.

Writer is a student of English Department, Comilla University





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Than Just Surgery
Ek Dista Nodi
Sunil Samiron Mukta Taramon (open mind like open sky)
The Dream of Revolution: A Biography of Jayaprakash Narayan
Ganga’s Choice and other Stories
KHORON (SWELLING)
The New BJP
Dreadful Diseases in Colonial Bengal


Latest News
BARI celebrates Independence Day
Three killed in Manikganj road accidents
India greets Bangladesh on Independence Day
Ongoing struggle is for economic liberty: Quader
PM greets freedom fighters with gifts
136 children killed in the 31 days of Ukraine invasion
15-yr jail term for fake news on Russian actions abroad
Online train ticket service resumes but passengers in troubles
Country is in the grip of dictatorship: Fakhrul
Sri Lanka fuel prices soar as economy reels
Most Read News
Case filed over Shahjahanpur double murder
140 nations vote against Russia on UN resolution
Winners visit St Martin’s Island
As street vendors occupy the pavements on either side of a road in Gulistan
Biden backs excluding Russia out of G20 over Ukraine war
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
AL leader among two shot dead in city
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Brazil thrash Chile 4-0 in WC Qualifiers as Neymar returns
NATO to 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft