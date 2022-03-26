

Sunil Samiron Mukta Taramon (open mind like open sky)

Sunil Samiron Mukta Taramon is his first literary work published as a poetry book, which contained a total of 40 poems in prosodic manner. However, the poet became interested in literary writing since his childhood. He used to write on various issues for local newspapers, weekly and monthly magazines since his college life. Besides, he wrote articles on public health matters at national Bangla and English dailies.

In the poetry book "Sunil Samiron Mukta Taramon" (open mind like open sky)', he expressed his thoughts in prosodic style in order to catch the readers' attention.

He said that his objective to compose the poetry book would be fulfilled if a happy society is built for the people of Bangladesh.

He, through his poetry, called for raising awareness on building a society free of all sorts of human sufferings. He hoped that such a society would be built up following awareness among people.

It is a good idea that a poet wrote poetry for addressing problems being faced by people at the time of worldwide pandemic. It, however, would have been more better if the author had drew the attention of those, who are policymakers, to play their due role in bringing in desired change in the society.

The book (paged 48) is now available at a stall of National Book fair and also at online book store--rokomari.com

