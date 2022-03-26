It has been about three years of suffering from Covid-19.To fancy the surroundings as pin-drop silence, no birds chattering and the neighbourhood is as focused on its own, as if an undefined arithmetic counting on their existence. However, the uncanny imagination milling about my mind, only shows logic when the incomprehensible word 'Corona Virus' shows up in the jumbled brain. Overall, Corona Virus has made us its all-time Marionette. More badly, a fear of a needle!



To adorn the frightful situation, government decreed the opening of all school doors but with a 'must' dose of vaccine. Legs couldn't balance on earth and reactively, tottered!



What a heedless behaviour, shaking of the hands and deadly nausea, a role of hardship with the pupils to the news, conspicuously. Water falling in a continuous motion, connected with several tributaries which were nothing but tears of a person in despair.



Moreover, when motivational videos couldn't inspire and hopes did not support, only a contract made with parents, glistened in the limelight. Thus, the positive decisions and the vaccination date, both did not remain hidden for so long! The day, being heartless and even the numb brain mocked enough to dare our fear.



Sadly, a fear of a needle!



The writer is a student of class 7, BACHA ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL, Farm gate, Dhaka









