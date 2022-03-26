



To rise up the morn next

Forever redoes the same

Neither exhausted nor vexed.



Yet it lends the moon

Glean in princely vest

To illuminate the world

As he retires to rest.



This strive to upliftment

May lead to a dreamt life.

Yet that too dies down

Leaves not a meaning ripe.



Replications are what all do

Humans, birds or things stellar.

Happy we become now

Only to be mournful later.



And the tasks humans do

Mundane ones, thoughts divine

Are we ever appeased?

Do we cease to pine?



Know we not why

What all these mean.

Yet you and I recur.

Where to go, where have we been?



Even the moment we talk

Sisyphus, the Corinth King

Up pushes the boulder.

Does anything that ever mean?



The poet is Assistant Professor & Head of English Department, Pundra University of Science and Technology

Sisyphus you, me and all













