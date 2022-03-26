|
Sisyphus you, me and all
|
The Sun goes down
To rise up the morn next
Forever redoes the same
Neither exhausted nor vexed.
Yet it lends the moon
Glean in princely vest
To illuminate the world
As he retires to rest.
This strive to upliftment
May lead to a dreamt life.
Yet that too dies down
Leaves not a meaning ripe.
Replications are what all do
Humans, birds or things stellar.
Happy we become now
Only to be mournful later.
And the tasks humans do
Mundane ones, thoughts divine
Are we ever appeased?
Do we cease to pine?
Know we not why
What all these mean.
Yet you and I recur.
Where to go, where have we been?
Even the moment we talk
Sisyphus, the Corinth King
Up pushes the boulder.
Does anything that ever mean?
The poet is Assistant Professor & Head of English Department, Pundra University of Science and Technology