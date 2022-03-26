





With a greenish-blue gemstone

Mounted on my ring finger

I saunter aplenty on surface of sea

Filled in hues of azure blues

Thrashing the shore with tender embrace

With waltzing waves of salinity abound.



With greenish-blue gemstone touching my finger

I walk relentlessly on sea waters

Of unfathomed cave of an alien sea.



I find an aquamarine left out alone

Surrounded by a greenwood of grass

Glistening with an aurora of light

On the other side of the sea.



It turns me firm & steady

In the state of somnambulism

All night long

In a little up above

A carnival of stars sets in

Amidst a large golden disc hanging in the sky

Emanating an avalanche of light

Exuding from aquamarine

With a tender touch on full moon.



Walking breathlessly on immensity of waters

An old sailor with a moronic trait

Left out an aquamarine

In our village market.



That greenish-blue gemstone

Now emblazoned in golden sartorial

Dances on the dazzling floor of Bharat Nattaym

On my ring-finger

Making me cry

Making me not dancing night long

Till the break of dawn.



Khurshid Anwar is a poet and eassayist and Mahbubar Rahman is a former Civil Servant

Aquamarine













(Translation: Mahbubar Rahman)With a greenish-blue gemstoneMounted on my ring fingerI saunter aplenty on surface of seaFilled in hues of azure bluesThrashing the shore with tender embraceWith waltzing waves of salinity abound.With greenish-blue gemstone touching my fingerI walk relentlessly on sea watersOf unfathomed cave of an alien sea.I find an aquamarine left out aloneSurrounded by a greenwood of grassGlistening with an aurora of lightOn the other side of the sea.It turns me firm & steadyIn the state of somnambulismAll night longIn a little up aboveA carnival of stars sets inAmidst a large golden disc hanging in the skyEmanating an avalanche of lightExuding from aquamarineWith a tender touch on full moon.Walking breathlessly on immensity of watersAn old sailor with a moronic traitLeft out an aquamarineIn our village market.That greenish-blue gemstoneNow emblazoned in golden sartorialDances on the dazzling floor of Bharat NattaymOn my ring-fingerMaking me cryMaking me not dancing night longTill the break of dawn.Khurshid Anwar is a poet and eassayist and Mahbubar Rahman is a former Civil Servant