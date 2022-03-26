Video
Aquamarine

Published : Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Khurshid Anwar

(Translation: Mahbubar Rahman)

With a greenish-blue gemstone
Mounted on my ring finger
I saunter aplenty on surface of sea
Filled in hues of azure blues
Thrashing the shore with tender embrace
With waltzing waves of salinity abound.

With greenish-blue gemstone touching my finger
I walk relentlessly on sea waters
Of unfathomed cave of an alien sea.

I find an aquamarine left out alone
Surrounded by a greenwood of grass
Glistening with an aurora of light
On the other side of the sea.

It turns me firm & steady
In the state of somnambulism
All night long
In a little up above
A carnival of stars sets in
Amidst a large golden disc hanging in the sky
Emanating an avalanche of light
Exuding from aquamarine
With a tender touch on full moon.

Walking breathlessly on immensity of waters
An old sailor with a moronic trait
Left out an aquamarine
In our village market.

That greenish-blue gemstone
Now emblazoned in golden sartorial
Dances  on the dazzling floor of Bharat Nattaym
On my ring-finger
Making me cry
Making me not dancing night long
Till the break of dawn.

Khurshid Anwar is a poet and eassayist and Mahbubar Rahman is a former Civil Servant   
