Haiku - 1

A winter evening...

My cup of coffee goes cold...

As I think of you!



Haiku - 2

The kisses are keen

Eyes get addicted to joy...

Yet love is unseen!



Haiku - 3

You and me alone...

Walking hand in hand in secret...

The full moon watching!



Haiku - 4

There she stands alone-

Thirsty eyes gaze into the distance...

Yet love doesn't come!