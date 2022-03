You cook it

But I starve for

A plate of cooked food

A far cry

Father has gone

To save my country

Mother cries

I do starve every day

Of their love

I can't play

Friends are all gone

But where?

Take me to my fields

I want to graze

With friends

In the emerald

War, can never care.

People, on earth

Have you forgotten

To harvest peace and green?

"War Not Please…"















