Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:16 PM
Home Front Page

Independence Day

Motor vehicle movement to be restricted on Mar 26

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

On the occasion of the Independence Day, motor vehicle movement on way to Savar will be restricted on Saturday.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a traffic guideline for city residents
ahead of the Independence Day on March 26.
DMP Commissioner issued the traffic guideline and said public and private transports had been asked to take detours when travelling from Dhaka to Savar, Aricha-Paturia to Dhaka, and Tangail to Dhaka between 4:00am and 7:30am on Saturday, March 26.
He said the detours are necessary to accommodate high volume of traffic in the area, as the President, Prime Minister, cabinet members, other important persons, political leaders, diplomats and different organizations will visit the Jatiya Smriti Shoudho (National Martyrs' Memorial) to pay tributes to the martyrs.
As per DMP's instructions, vehicles will be restricted on the Gabtoli-Amin Bazar Bridge, and Savar-Nabinagar Road routes. The Dhaka Airport Road-Abdullahpur Crossing- Ashulia Road route may be used as an alternative.
Those who would travel from Aricha-Paturia to Dhaka through the Savar-Amin Bazar route should use the Nabinaga Bazar-Bayipile-Ashulia route to enter Dhaka instead.
On the other hand, those who would travel to Dhaka from Tangail through Ashulia should use the Kaliakair-Gazipur crossing-Tongi route.



