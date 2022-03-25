Ukraine war enters 2nd month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged them to go further and repeated his call for a no-fly zone over his country, where thousands of people have been killed, millions become refugees, and cities pulverised since

In Brussels, Western leaders will warn Putin his country will pay "ruinous" costs for invading Ukraine during a series of NATO, G7 and EU summits over Thursday and Friday. US President Joe Biden is among those attending.

Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war, the NATO nations will agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.

"We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the EU parliament.

Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

NATO Secretary-General

Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would boost its forces in Eastern Europe by deploying four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia.

The Kremlin said most NATO member states suffered from an "hysterical and inadequate" understanding of what is going on in Ukraine.

Washington said Biden and his European counterparts would announce new sanctions against Russia and measures to tighten existing sanctions. However, EU diplomats played down expectations of major new sanctions. -Reuters












