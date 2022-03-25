Video
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:16 PM
Taliban ban girls from secondary education

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022

The Taliban have effectively banned girls from secondary education in Afghanistan, by ordering high schools to re-open only for boys.
Girls were not mentioned in Taliban announcement, which means boys will be back at their desks next week after a one-month
hiatus, while their sisters will still be stuck at home.
The Taliban education ministry said secondary school classes for boys in grades seven to 12 would resume on Saturday, the start of the Afghan week. "All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions," the statement said. The future of girls and female teachers, stuck at home since the Taliban took control, was not addressed. The edict makes Afghanistan the only country on earth to bar half its population from getting a secondary education.
In a further sign that the recently announced Taliban government is tightening restrictions on women, the former ministry of women's affairs building in Kabul has been handed over to the newly re-established ministry for the prevention of vice and promotion of virtue.    -The Guardian


