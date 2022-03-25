Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 March, 2022, 10:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India's Russian arms explain ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance

Published : Friday, 25 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

NEW DELHI, Mar 24:When 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a recent border clash with China, the military hardware New Delhi sent to bolster its Himalayan frontier was mostly Russian-origin, showing not for the first time its closeness to "longstanding and time-tested friend" Moscow.
Facing an increasingly assertive China closer to home, these ties help explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance to criticise Vladimir Putin -- a regular visitor -- over the Ukraine invasion.
India has abstained on UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods, despite pressure from Western countries.
US President Joe Biden
this week called India "somewhat shaky" on Russia.
In the Cold War, officially non-aligned India leaned towards the Soviet Union -- in part due to US support for arch-rival Pakistan -- buying its first Russian MiG-21 fighter jets in 1962.
These military ties were cemented by two watershed events: India's humiliating defeat to China in a 1962 border war and the war with Pakistan in 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motor vehicle movement to be restricted on Mar 26
Ukraine war enters 2nd month
Taliban ban girls from secondary education
India's Russian arms explain ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance
Violence on hartal day to see stern action: Kamal
Diarrhoea outbreak feared
Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleq, one other to hang to death
BERC concludes 4-day public hearing on gas price hike


Latest News
Killer takes part in burial after rape, murder of UP member in Bogura
Tipu, Preeti killers won't be spared: Home Minister
Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni
Online train ticket sale resumes Saturday
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd time
Holiday makers suffer as traffic piles up at Paturia Ghat
Bangladesh women falter again, lose Wellington game to Australia
Power Division hands over Independence Award to PM
Bangladesh defends 'yes' vote on Ukraine resolution as humane
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
Most Read News
BNP’s call of toppling govt. sounds hollow: Hasan
Nato: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukrain
Gas sales to 'unfriendly countries' will be in roubles: Putin
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths in 24 hours
War crimes: Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleque sentenced to death
6.5kg gold biscuits seized at Dhaka airport
Ukrainian  firefighters putting out a fire after Russian shelling
Classes at primary schools from 9:30am to 3pm in Ramadan
Terracotta seals dating back 1,500 years unearthed during excavation
West cranks up costs for Russia as war enters second month
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft