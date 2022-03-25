Violence on hartal day to see stern action: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said violence during the nationwide half-day general strike on March 28 would be handled strictly.

"It's a part of political practice to observe strike and blockade which are allowed for all political parties. We think the parties will show compassion and refrain from damaging or destructive activities,"

he said.

He made the remark while inaugurating the Police Liberation War Museum constructed by the Chattogram Metropolitan

Police at Dampara in the port city.

"Transportation cost has increased three times due to the Russia-Ukraine war as the oil price increased all over the world, not only in Bangladesh. It impacts the commodity market," he said.

Law enforcers will certainly play their role if anyone is found involved in violent activities during the strike, he warned.

Some left oriented political parties have called a nationwide half-day strike on March 28 protesting price hike of oil and other commodities. The BNP too has supported the strike called by the left-leaning political alliance.

Bangladesh is an import-dependent country and world market situation has an impact here too, he mentioned, adding, "But the Prime Minister has taken immediate steps like reducing VAT, tax to rein in the rise in the oil price. The prices of oil and onion are falling now.











