Diarrhoea outbreak feared



With the summer setting in, the number of diarrhoea patients are on the rise. Patients take treatment at a Ward of the iccddr,b in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Some 53 diarrhoea patients admit per hour in icddr,b's Mohakhali Hospital. According to icddr,b, 23 per cent of the admitted patients are infected with cholera. Severe cases of diarrhoea are also among the patients. Climate change, overheating, eating unhealthy food and drinking contaminated drinks are some of the common causes of sudden onset of diarrhoea.

According to icddr,b, the outbreak of diarrhoea has been going on for the last one week. On March 16, at least 1,057 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the hospital. After that on March 18, some 1,141, on March 19, 1,174, on March 20, 1,135, on March 21, 1,156 and on March 22, 1,218, March 23, 1282, respectively.

This is the first time since 2007 and 2018 that so many patients have been

admitted. Before the start of the summer season, a terrible outbreak of diarrhoea has started in the country.

According to icddr,b, 400 to 500 diarrhoea patients come to the hospital daily throughout the year. The number of patients increased slightly before the onset of the monsoon season. The number of patients starts to increase in the last week of March and the number of patients finally increases in the last week from mid-April. But this year the matter is different.

Baharul Alam, Head of icddr,b hospital, said, "Outbreaks of diarrhoea happen in the dry season every year. However, this time the patient has started coming a little ahead of time. In this case, the type of disease may have changed. However, it is not possible to say that without research or without confirmation. Severe diarrhoea and cholera are also being found among the patients this time. The number of cholera patients is much higher than in the past, accounting for 23 per cent of the total cases."

Experts said that in the wake of the outbreak of diarrhoea in the country, a number of precautionary measures need to be taken. There is nothing human beings can do about climate change, but if take cautionary measures it is possible to prevent diarrhoea.

Drinking boiled water is one of these precautionary measures. In addition, in case of diarrhoea, saline and other liquid foods, such as coconut water, pulses water, rice starch, rice powder porridge, etc. can be eaten. Open food or soft drinks should be avoided which could get on road side. One of the best ways to prevent diarrhoea is to wash one's hands thoroughly before taking any food. The elderly and children are more likely to suffer from diarrhoea. In the case of infants, it is advisable to feed them adequate amounts of other foods including breast milk.

Prof Nazmul Islam, the Director of the DGHS, (Disease Control) said, "We have analyzed the situation in the country and found that the number of diarrhoea patients is higher in Dhaka. Cholera detection kits and adequate saline have already been provided before the start of the season. All health institutions in the districts and upazilas have been informed, this time the incidence of diarrhoea may increase. Everyone should make the necessary preparations."









