Ex-Jamaat MP Khaleq, one other to hang to death

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) here on Thursday sentenced Satkhira district Jamaat Amir and former MP Abdul Khaleq Mandal alias Jallad Khaleq and Khan Roknuzzaman, who is absconding, to death in a case of crimes against humanity.A three-member judicial panel led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam, Chairman of the Tribunal, handed down the verdict.Earlier, on November 11, 2021, ICT issued an order setting aside any day for the verdict to be pronounced.Abdul Khaleq Mandal was produced before the court at the time the verdict was announced.The main part of the208-page long verdict was read out by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Md Shahinur Islam at 10:30am.Prosecutors Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Sultan Mahmud Simon and Rezia Sultana Chaman were present at that time.Abdus Sobhan Tarafdar and Mujahidul Islam Shaheen stood for the accused Khaleq Mandal. While Gazi MH Tamim, being appointed by the state, stood for fugitive accused of the case, Khan Roknuzzaman.The prosecution expressed satisfaction after the verdict as they had pleaded for the maximum punishment.Defendant's lawyer Matiur Rahman Akand, on the other hand, said the verdict would be appealed in the high court.There were four accused in this case. Among the total four accused of the case- Abdullah-hil Baki and Zahirul Islam Tekka Khan, died during the trial.Charges were framed against the accused on March 5, 2018. A formal complaint was lodged in the case on March 19, 2017.The accused have been charged with seven counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, detention and torture. Although seven charges were brought against the accused, six charges were presented before the tribunal.